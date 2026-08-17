Source: (Photo by: Steve Dietl/NBC) / (Photo by: Steve Dietl/NBC)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is Now Cooking a Music Career

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is shifting his focus to a career in country and soul music, expressing his love for these genres and his desire to explore them further. Influenced by artists like Sam Cooke and Willie Nelson, Johnson sees music as a personal anchor and a new creative outlet. While he has dabbled in music before, his latest song “Your Dad” marks a more serious step towards a potential music career, although he has not announced any concrete plans for an album or record deal. This move reflects a shift in how Johnson measures creative success, emphasizing personal fulfillment over commercial performance metrics. Source: https://www.musictimes.com/articles/112551/20260813/dwayne-johnson-says-hes-getting-serious-about-music-career.htm