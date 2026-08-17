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Ceelo Green Recorded This Song by Pharrell Williams Before It Became a 2010s Hit

Before Pharrell Williams released his hit song “Happy,” CeeLo Green had recorded a version of the upbeat track. Williams, along with Chad Hugo, wrote and produced the song for the Despicable Me 2 soundtrack, where it became a major success. Green’s label decided against releasing his version, leading Williams to put out his own rendition, which went on to top charts worldwide and earn Grammy nominations. The song’s success was further amplified by its association with the animated movie and its viral music video, making it a global cultural phenomenon. Source: https://www.modbee.com/entertainment/article316891401.html