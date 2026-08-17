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LeBron Launches YouTube Golf Channel Featuring Cavaliers

LeBron James Launches YouTube Golf Channel — Watch the First Episode’s Trailer (Exclusive)

Published on August 17, 2026
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LeBron James Launches YouTube Golf Channel — Watch the First Episode’s Trailer (Exclusive)

NBA star LeBron James has launched a new YouTube channel focused on golf, debuting with a video featuring a reunion of the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers on a golfing trip in Scotland. The channel will showcase James and his friends playing golf at some of the world’s top courses, with plenty of food, wine, and laughs along the way. The video includes players like Kevin Love, J.R. Smith, and Tristan Thompson, and James discusses his growing interest in golf in an interview with NBA agent Rich Kleiman. Despite considering a return to the Cavaliers, James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in what he called the final free agency decision of his NBA career. Source: https://www.espn.co.uk/nba/story/_/id/49627647/lebron-james-launches-youtube-golf-venture-cavs-reunion

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