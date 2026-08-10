Judge Greenlights Key Evidence in Tupac Murder Trial

Judge Allows Keffe D’s 2008 Police Interview as Evidence in Tupac Shakur Murder Trial

Source: Bob Berg / Getty

Keffe D Tupac murder trial proceedings have taken a significant turn after a Nevada judge ruled that prosecutors may use Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ recorded 2008 police interview as evidence in the case. This case surrounds the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur.

Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny rejected defense arguments. These arguments claimed that Davis’ statements were confidential or otherwise protected from being introduced at trial.

What Was Said in the Interview?

During the 2008 law enforcement interview, Davis reportedly identified his nephew, Orlando Anderson, as the person who fired the shots during the Las Vegas drive-by shooting. Ultimately, that shooting killed Shakur.

The shooting occurred following an altercation at a Las Vegas casino.

In addition to the recorded interview, the judge ruled that prosecutors may introduce material from Davis’ memoir, Compton Street Legend. Further, they may use statements he made during previous media appearances.

Why the Defense Objected

Attorneys representing Davis argued that the 2008 conversation was conducted with an understanding. That understanding was that his statements would not later be used against him.

Davis has also maintained that some of what he said came from a “script” provided by an attorney. He explained this happened as he attempted to avoid exposure in other legal matters.

Prosecutors countered that Davis later discussed details surrounding Shakur’s killing publicly through his book, documentaries, podcasts, and other interviews.

The judge ultimately sided with prosecutors.

A Major Development in a Decades-Old Case

The Keffe D Tupac murder trial continues to draw significant attention nearly 30 years after the hip-hop icon’s death.

Davis has pleaded not guilty and denies orchestrating Shakur’s killing.

With the 2008 recording now admissible, the Keffe D Tupac murder trial could provide jurors with statements. These statements have been at the center of speculation surrounding one of music’s most infamous unsolved killings for decades.

The ruling does not determine Davis’ guilt or innocence. That decision will ultimately rest with the jury after hearing the evidence presented at trial.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Pepsi Is Getting Into Beauty With a Soda-Inspired Body Care Collection

Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Conversation with Strong Midterm Election Commentary

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before