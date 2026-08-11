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Fired IURC Commissioner Sues Gov. Braun, Claiming 'Unlawful Dismissal'

Fired IURC Commissioner Sues Gov. Braun, Claiming 'Unlawful Dismissal'

Former state senator Andy Zay said Governor Mike Braun did not have legal grounds to remove him from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

Published on August 11, 2026
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INDIANAPOLIS — Former chair of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Andy Zay is suing Gov. Mike Braun over his removal from the commission.

Andy Zay Photo
Former State Sen. Andy Zay

Zay was taken off the IURC last week and replaced with Indianapolis City-County Council member Josh Bain. Gov. Braun dismissed Zay from the commission for “multiple potential violations of state policy.”

Braun fired Zay from the IURC soon after the IURC approved an electricity rate increase requested by AES Indiana.

In the lawsuit filed Monday, Zay said he was not provided notice of any specific allegations before his removal and could not respond either. The former state senator called his removal from the IURC an unlawful dismissal and is asking to be reinstated.

Zay was appointed to the IURC in January 2026. He was removed as chair of the commission in late June.

Fired IURC Commissioner Sues Gov. Braun, Claiming 'Unlawful Dismissal' was originally published on wibc.com

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