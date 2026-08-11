Megan Thee Stallion Goes to Trial Amid Controversy
Megan Thee Stallion Headed to Trial to Fight Harassment, Wage Lawsuit Filed by Her Former Photographer
Megan Thee Stallion Headed to Trial to Fight Harassment, Wage Lawsuit Filed by Her Former Photographer
Megan Thee Stallion is facing a trial after a judge rejected her attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by her former cameraman, Emilio Garcia. The lawsuit alleges wage theft, workplace misconduct, and a disturbing incident in Ibiza. The decision allows Garcia’s claims to be heard in court, setting the stage for a legal battle over their working relationship. The case involves allegations of underpayment, a hostile work environment, and a controversial incident during a trip in 2022. Both sides are preparing for the trial, with no date set yet for the proceedings. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/megan-thee-stallion-must-answer-claim-that-she-trapped-cameraman-had-sex-in-car/
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