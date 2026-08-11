Source: Instagram / @KellonDeryck

Megan Thee Stallion Headed to Trial to Fight Harassment, Wage Lawsuit Filed by Her Former Photographer

Megan Thee Stallion is facing a trial after a judge rejected her attempt to dismiss a lawsuit filed by her former cameraman, Emilio Garcia. The lawsuit alleges wage theft, workplace misconduct, and a disturbing incident in Ibiza. The decision allows Garcia’s claims to be heard in court, setting the stage for a legal battle over their working relationship. The case involves allegations of underpayment, a hostile work environment, and a controversial incident during a trip in 2022. Both sides are preparing for the trial, with no date set yet for the proceedings. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/megan-thee-stallion-must-answer-claim-that-she-trapped-cameraman-had-sex-in-car/