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50 Cent to Produce 'Payday' TV Series with Vice Studios

50 Cent to executive produce ‘Payday’ TV series

Published on August 11, 2026
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Source: Lionsgate / 50 Cent Action Channel

50 Cent to executive produce ‘Payday’ TV series

50 Cent’s production company G-Unit is set to executive produce the TV series adaptation of the video game “Payday.” This will be in collaboration with Vice Studios and Starbreeze Entertainment. The project, announced in March 2026, adds to 50 Cent’s growing television empire. It includes successful shows like “Power” and “BMF.” Moreover, the high-stakes heist storytelling of “Payday” aligns with 50 Cent’s cinematic crime storytelling style. It promises an energetic franchise for the small screen. In addition, with Vice Studios emphasizing the partnership’s authenticity, the “Payday” adaptation is expected to make a significant impact in the television landscape. Stay tuned for updates on the writer and network for this exciting project. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/50-cents-media-empire-keeps-growing-with-payday-deal/

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