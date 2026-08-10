Pepsi Is Getting Into Beauty With a Soda-Inspired Body Care Collection

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Pepsi beauty collection might be the most unexpected addition to your beauty routine this summer. Pepsi has officially stepped outside the beverage aisle and into body care with its first soda-inspired beauty collection, created in collaboration with cosmetics brand Glamlite.

Launched July 31, the limited-edition line combines nostalgic Pepsi-inspired fragrances with ingredients commonly found in today’s body care products.

And yes, we’re talking Wild Cherry in the shower.

From the Soda Aisle to the Shower

One standout from the Pepsi beauty collection is the Pepsi Wild Cherry Body Wash. The formula includes niacinamide, shea butter moisturizers, vitamin B5, and a fruit AHA complex while delivering a fragrance inspired by the familiar Wild Cherry flavor.

For exfoliation, there’s the Pepsi Vanilla Slushie Body Scrub, a foaming sugar scrub made with mineral exfoliants and glycerin. Its sweet, creamy scent takes inspiration from Pepsi Vanilla.

Basically, your shower routine just got a soda-shop makeover.

Don’t Forget the Lips

The collaboration also extends into lip care with Pepsi-themed lip kits, adding another playful element to the collection.

The launch taps into a growing beauty trend where familiar food, beverage, and nostalgic brands are being transformed into fragrances, cosmetics, and body products designed to generate both curiosity and social buzz.

Would You Try It?

The Pepsi beauty collection has certainly accomplished one thing: people are talking.

Beauty fans have shared mixed reactions online. Some are ready to add the nostalgic scents to their carts, while others aren’t quite convinced they want to step out of the shower smelling like their favorite fountain drink.

Either way, Pepsi has found a creative way to put a fresh spin on brand nostalgia.

Now the important question: Are you trying Pepsi Wild Cherry body wash, or is soda where you draw the line with your skincare routine?

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