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Former Indiana BMV Employees Charged in Fake Test Scheme

Two former Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) employees face charges for running a fake test scheme.

Published on August 11, 2026
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Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Two former Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) employees face charges for running a fake test scheme.

Investigators say Gabriella Perry and Winters VanDyke created nearly 400 fake driving tests at the Midtown branch in Indianapolis between 2023 and 2024.

Court documents say the scheme allowed customers to get learner’s permits or licenses without ever passing the required written exam. Court documents show active warrants for Perry and VanDyke on charges including bribery and official misconduct.

Workers at another branch first noticed something wrong when customers who repeatedly failed written tests suddenly showed up with permits or licenses.

BMV representatives then discovered test entries created outside of normal business hours. Perry and VanDyke logged into customer accounts and marked non-existent digital tests as passed.

Investigators interviewed a customer who received a fake test, according to officials. The customer recalled meeting Perry at a BMV branch in Kokomo where he got his learner’s permit after taking a vision test and having his picture taken.

Perry admitted in 2024 to accepting payments from $75 to $100 for the fake tests. Court documents say she produced over 330 fake tests. VanDyke later admitted entering fake tests for a couple hundred dollars each.

The BMV has since invalidated all credentials tied to the case.

Former Indiana BMV Employees Charged in Fake Test Scheme was originally published on wibc.com

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