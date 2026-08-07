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All-Black Women's Comedy Ensemble Joins Netflix

Women Like Us Brings an All-Star Cast of Black Women Together for New Netflix Comedy

Women Like Us is an upcoming Netflix comedy starring Whoopi Goldberg, Jenifer Lewis, Vanessa Williams, and Vivica A. Fox in a heartfelt story about friendship, grief, and new beginnings.

Published on August 7, 2026
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Women Like Us Brings an All-Star Cast of Black Women Together for New Netflix Comedy

Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 21, 2026
Source: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Women Like Us Netflix movie is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated comedies on the streaming platform. Featuring an iconic cast led by Whoopi Goldberg, Jenifer Lewis, Vanessa Williams, and Vivica A. Fox, the upcoming film celebrates friendship, resilience, and the power of starting over.

Announced in late July, the project also marks a major collaboration between Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and Charles D. King’s Macro Film Studios.

A Story Rooted in Sisterhood

The Women Like Us Netflix movie follows a recently widowed woman whose sister and lifelong best friends surprise her with a getaway to the Hamptons during what would have been her 30th wedding anniversary.

What begins as a weekend escape soon becomes a heartfelt journey through grief, healing, marriage, and self-discovery.

At its core, the film reminds audiences that it’s never too late to embrace joy, pursue new dreams, and lean on the people who know you best.

A Stellar Creative Team

The film will be directed by Tasha Smith, whose directing credits include acclaimed television dramas and comedies.

The screenplay is written by Ali Kinney, with additional contributions from Tracy Oliver, the writer behind Girls Trip. Michelle Obama also serves as an executive producer on the project.

Production is expected to begin in New York City this fall, with a release date still to be announced.

Fans Are Ready

The Women Like Us Netflix movie has already generated excitement online, with many praising its powerhouse cast and its focus on the lives and friendships of mature Black women.

For many viewers, stories like this remain far too rare in Hollywood.

With four legendary actresses sharing the screen, an accomplished creative team behind the camera, and a story centered on love, laughter, healing, and second chances, Women Like Us has all the ingredients to become one of Netflix’s standout releases.

Sometimes the best adventures begin with the friends who refuse to let you face life’s toughest moments alone—and this film promises to celebrate exactly that.

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Charles D. King Girls Trip Higher Ground Productions Jenifer Lewis Macro Film Studios Vivica A. Fox Whoopi Goldberg Women Like Us

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