Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A third person has died following a high-speed crash on the north side of Indianapolis that killed three people and injured two others.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the latest victim Thursday as 23-year-old Maxwell Szucs. Two other victims, 32-year-old Forrest Coffee Jr. and 24-year-old Dashawn Williams, were identified Wednesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday near 86th and Meridian streets.

The crash involved an SUV carrying four men and an Infiniti driven by one man.

Investigators say the SUV ran a red light and believe extreme speed was a factor.

Third Victim Dies After Indy Crash was originally published on wibc.com