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Braun Appoints Bain to Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission

Joshua Bain serves as the Republican councilor for District 21 of the Indianapolis City-County Council.

Published on August 7, 2026
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A man in a gray suit and red tie standing in a grand, ornate interior.
Josh Bain (Source: Abdul Hakim-Shabazz/IndyPolitics.org)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has filled an empty seat on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC).

In a news release sent out by the governor’s office on Thursday, Joshua Bain was announced as the one appointed to the IURC.

Bain is the executive director of legislative and intergovernmental affairs for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and a current Republican councilor on the Indianapolis City-County Council, representing District 21 (southwest Marion County). He also previously served as the Midwest director for the Center of Energy Education.

“Joshua Bain brings experience in energy policy, environmental stewardship, and collaboration across government and local communities,” Gov. Braun said in the release. “I am confident he will serve with integrity and keep affordability and the public interest at the forefront of every decision.”

The move comes after Braun removed former Indiana State Senator Andy Zay from the commission earlier this week. Zay was at one point the chairman of the commission, before being replaced by Anthony Swinger.

Gov. Braun said Zay’s removal was due to him failing to file a required financial disclosure after his removal as chairman of the IURC and improperly awarding payments and personal gifts to employees.

Zay was reportedly “discharged” from his employment with the State of Indiana for “non-adherence to state policies and laws related to his role as commissioner of the IURC.”

Bain’s appointment to the IURC is effective immediately.

Braun Appoints Bain to Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission was originally published on wibc.com

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