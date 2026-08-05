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Cam Bynum Steps Into a Leadership Role at Colts Camp

Cam Bynum Steps Into a Leadership Role at Colts Camp | Interview

"Last year I still felt like a new guy," he said. "Now, with a whole year in Indianapolis, it feels like home."

Published on August 5, 2026
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NFL: JUN 01 Indianapolis Colts OTA
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Cam Bynum Steps Into a Leadership Role at Colts Camp | Interview

Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum joined Query & Company with Jake Query live from training camp in Westfield, and the second-year veteran carries a new title: the defensive “green dot” communicator.

Bynum is the first defensive back on the team to hold the role, relaying Lou Anarumo’s calls to the unit through his in-helmet radio. “Most of the time you’re used to the middle backer doing that,” Bynum said. “But being my second year in the system, really locked in on the scheme, I feel comfortable being able to talk to everybody.” He welcomes the responsibility. “It’s a new challenge, and I think it’ll be cool to step up as the voice for the defense.”

Year two has brought comfort.

“Last year I still felt like a new guy,” he said. “Now, with a whole year in Indianapolis, it feels like home.”

Bynum had high praise for the Colts’ cornerback duo of Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward.

“I see lockdown, tight coverage pretty much every play,” he said. “It’s fun to be a safety when you have two guys who can lock down their side and make plays. They’re the full package.”

Off the field, Bynum spends his offseasons in the Philippines, honoring his mother’s Filipino roots. Watching locals play the game they love reshaped his perspective.

“People work normal jobs, then rent a field from ten to midnight just to train,” he said. “They’re playing strictly for the love of the game. My gratitude for football multiplied by ten.”

That connection drives his giving back. “I feel called to be out there because I know I can make a difference,” Bynum said. “The little I give can go so far.”

Listen to the full interview below.

Cam Bynum Steps Into a Leadership Role at Colts Camp | Interview was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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