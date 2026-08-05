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Man Hit by a Vehicle in Lawrence

A vehicle hit a man in Lawrence Monday night, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Published on August 5, 2026
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Source: FOX 59

LAWRENCE, Ind. – A vehicle hit a man in Lawrence Monday night, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Police responded to a welfare check on Boy Scout Road near Lawrence Central High School after someone reported a man stumbling in the street.

The cops arrived at the scene and found the man hit by a vehicle.

The driver told police saw a man crouched in the road, but he could not stop in time and hit him. A preliminary portable breath test showed a reading of 0.00.

Medics took the man to a hospital. Police are investigating the crash.

Man Hit by a Vehicle in Lawrence was originally published on wibc.com

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