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IMPD Responds to 3 Shootings Monday Night, Including 1 Fatal

Indianapolis police said a woman was shot and killed in 5600 block of Brendon Way Court on the city's northeast side.

Published on August 5, 2026
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Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating at least three shootings that happened within an hour of each other Monday night.

Just before 8 p.m., the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had officers called to the 5600 block of Brendon Way Court on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Chrisline Stephen.

IMPD arrested 37-year-old Irvens Norvilus on a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the fatal shooting.

Not long after that shooting, officers were sent just a few miles away to the 4400 block of North Arlington Avenue for another report of shots fired.

Police located a man who had been shot. IMPD said he is currently in stable condition.

Officers then found another shooting victim close by in the 6100 block of East 46th Street. That person is also in stable condition, according to IMPD.

Police believe those two victims are connected to the same shooting. It’s unclear if the fatal shooting on Brendon Way Court is related to the other.

IMPD said another shooting broke out just after 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Lynwood Avenue. Details about the adult victim are unknown, but officers said they are in stable condition.

IMPD Responds to 3 Shootings Monday Night, Including 1 Fatal was originally published on wibc.com

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