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Tyler Warren Embraces Year Two and a Bigger Role at Colts Camp | Interview

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren joined Query & Company live from training camp in Westfield after the team’s first day in pads, and the second-year standout made it clear he feels right at home.

Putting the pads on brought a new energy.

“There’s always that feeling when the pads come on. It’s a little more real, game speed,” Warren said. “But I think we’ve done a good job still getting full-speed work and working up to this.”

The biggest change from last year is comfort.

“Being in this year, having the same offense and staff and a lot of the same players around, has just been good for me,” he said. “It’s kind of review now, going back through the offense you learned last year.”

Warren’s path from a small town in Mechanicsville, Virginia, to Penn State’s 110,000-fan stage, to the NFL shaped his approach. He points to the jump onto a major college campus as one of the biggest adjustments of his career.

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With Michael Pittman Jr. gone, Warren sees opportunity spread across the roster.

“It’s not necessarily just on me. That opens up stuff for everybody,” he said. “Josh can do more over the middle, the receivers, the tight ends. It opens up stuff for guys all over the offense.”

He’s focused on becoming a complete tight end. “It’s important to be able to block the C-gap and also win in man coverage,” Warren said, adding that route running is where he wants to grow most.

He also praised his quarterbacks. “I’m not surprised” by Daniel Jones’ strong return, he said, while calling Riley Leonard “a baller” who “gets in the game and makes plays.”

listen to the full interview below.

Tyler Warren Embraces Year Two and a Bigger Role at Colts Camp | Interview was originally published on 1075thefan.com