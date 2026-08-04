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Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Surpasses 2 Billion Spotify Streams and Makes Hip-Hop History

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify. Thus, it is now the fastest rap song to reach this milestone. It broke the previous record held by “Industry Baby.” The track was released during a high-profile rap battle between Lamar and Drake. This battle captivated the music industry. Despite the initial controversy, both artists have seen success in their careers since then. For example, Lamar has won multiple Grammys and performed at the Super Bowl. Produced by DJ Mustard, “Not Like Us” is considered one of the most successful diss tracks in hip-hop history. Its catchy hook and viral dance have made it a cultural phenomenon. Source: https://ratingsgamemusic.com/2026/08/03/kendrick-lamar-not-like-us-2-billion-streams-spotify-record/