Warning signs your accident injury is worse than it feels

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An accident injury can sneak up on you even if you feel fine or think you only have a minor issue. You may notice worsening headaches or memory loss if a car accident injury caused a concussion. Other serious signs it’s time to revisit the doctor include numbness, tingling, or abdominal pain and swelling.

The National Safety Council reports that there have been 4.9 million medical-attended injuries from vehicle accidents in 2024. Some of these injuries may be temporary or permanent. You may be able to walk away from an accident, but don’t hesitate to get a medical exam to preemptively check for damage.

What Are Signs Your Accident Injury Needs More Care?

If you’re noticing pain getting stronger and continuing over hours or days and never fades even if you’re taking medication, you likely have a lingering injury.

Concussions are one of the most common ways someone can be injured in an accident. It usually shows up with:

Persistent headaches

Dizziness

Vomiting

You may have internal bleeding that reveals itself with stomach tenderness or swelling and pain in the abdominal area.

Spinal cord trauma can cause a loss of bowel or bladder control. You may also feel tingling and numbness radiate to your hands and feet.

How Can You Handle the Problem?

The first thing you should do is go to an emergency room after you’ve had severe trauma or an urgent walk-in clinic. They can conduct diagnostic X-rays during a professional evaluation.

If your doctor refers you to a specialist or physical therapy, make sure you go. Save documents of all your doctor’s notes and bills. This should be a step you should take immediately after any accident, as it will help with insurance compensation.

Why Fast Action Is Essential

The signs of being hurt in an accident can sneak up days or weeks after the fact since the post-accident adrenaline can mask serious damage.

Failure to treat related problems early may create several chronic issues. An untreated concussion after an auto accident can turn into chronic headaches.

Back pain is one of the largest causes of disability in the United States, leading to long-term pain that sometimes requires surgery.

Can a Lawyer Help?

Consulting with a personal injury attorney on the Abel Law Firm legal team is a step in proving liability. You can have a personal injury accident case after a:

Slip and fall

Auto accident

Workplace Comp

Dog bite

Product malfunction

Negligence that has resulted in accidental harm means you have the right to compensation to take care of your medical needs, lost wages, and help with ongoing emotional or physical therapy.

Plus, your attorney can communicate with insurance companies to avoid being lowballed or having delayed payouts.

Don’t Sleep on Post-Accident Pain

Act fast after an accident injury for your overall health, as there may be lingering problems that are more serious than you thought. From concussions to whiplash to spinal injuries, signs of numbness, headaches, or stiffness can worsen over time.

Quickly get medical care, document everything, and find an experienced lawyer to help.

Learn more about personal injury concerns and your rights on our website.