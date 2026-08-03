Ashton Dulin Proves Perseverance Pays at Colts Camp | Interview

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin joined Query and Company live from training camp, and his message stayed true to the mindset that has kept him in the league for eight seasons: earn it every single day.

“I always look at it as preparing like I’m a rookie, proving yourself over and over again each year,” Dulin said. “That’s how you gain the coaches’ trust. Coming to work every day, putting in the work like it’s my first day on the job.”

Dulin’s road to the NFL was anything but typical. Coming out of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, he took a scholarship to run track and play football at Division II Malone University in Canton, a program that has since shut down. He believed in the payoff. “Coming from a D-II, that small pond, I just knew if I do the work, they’ll find me,” he said. “The rest has been history.”

With Michael Pittman gone, the WR3 spot is wide open, and Dulin welcomes the challenge.

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“That’s what makes this team great—everybody’s going to step up and compete, I can go over the middle, take hits, and I got the speed to run past people.”

His track roots shape his offseason. “I spend a lot of time on the track, heavy on the cardio, making sure my body is in the best shape possible.”

Dulin also praised the Colts’ defensive backs. “Sauce, Mooney, Cam—the knowledge they have makes us better every day,” he said, calling Sauce Gardner “smart, long, and sticky.”

Eight years in, Dulin still calls it a blessing. “You wake up every day like you’re living your dream.”

Listen to the full interview below!

Ashton Dulin Proves Perseverance Pays at Colts Camp | Interview was originally published on 1075thefan.com