Listen Live
Close
Sports

Charvarius Ward Betting on Himself After Tough Year | Interview

"I want to fulfill this contract and go out on a very high note," he said. "I want to make my daughter, my family, the organization and the fan base proud."

Published on August 2, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: JUL 30 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Charvarius Ward Betting on Himself After Tough Year | Interview

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Charvarius “Mooney” Ward joined Query & Company live from training camp in Westfield with a story rooted in resilience and a clear message: he’s not done yet.

Ward welcomes the challenge of facing a new-look receiver group. With Michael Pittman Jr. gone and a wave of smaller, quicker targets in camp, he sees room to grow.

“I look at it as an opportunity for us because we’re learning from a different skill set,” he said. “We’ve got to get our hands on the ball and move our feet more.”

He was candid about last season’s toll. A severe concussion left him dizzy for 30 days, unable to drive or even listen to music.

“I was hurt mentally and emotionally more than physically,” Ward said. “It brought up a lot of trauma.”

The injury resurfaced the pain of losing his daughter, and for a time, he leaned hard toward retirement.

Family and faith pulled him back. “Life is bigger than football. My purpose relies on the people I love,” he said. His children remain his motivation. “I’m doing it for my kids—bringing them smiles, happiness and joy.”

Ward is confident in the Colts’ secondary, calling it one of the deepest units he’s played in.

RELATED | Will Colts Secondary Be Among NFL’s Elite In 2026?

Now healthy, Ward is focused on finishing what he started.

“I want to fulfill this contract and go out on a very high note,” he said. “I want to make my daughter, my family, the organization and the fan base proud.”

Listen ot the full interview below.

Charvarius Ward Betting on Himself After Tough Year | Interview was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Former Presidents Gather For The Obama Presidential Center Dedication Ceremony
18 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

The Richest Black Owned Businesses of All Time (And How Much They’ve Made)

Comments
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 28, 2026
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Keke Palmer, Lil Wayne, Idris Elba and More Join the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027

Comments
Opening Of The West Coast Showing Of Giants- Art From The Dean Collection Of Swizz Beatz And Alicia Keys
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys’ Acclaimed Art Collection Is Coming to Newfields

Comments
"Toya And Reginae" WE Tv Docu-Series Screening
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Nivea Reveals Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Diagnosis and Shares Encouraging Health Update

Comments
Buy Black Indianapolis - Submit a black business in the community to be featured in our directory
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

Buy Black Indy Spotlight: Her Hospitality Is Elevating Luxury Events Across Indianapolis

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Shooting on Indy’s East Side Leaves 1 Dead

Comments
2 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Rickey Smiley Says Argentina Fans Racially Abused His Son

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Divers Recover Body of Child from Cass County Lake

Comments
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Fishers Protesters Rally Against Planned Mass Deportation Event

Comments
Entertainment  |  Matty Willz

Cavaliers Star Donovan Mitchell Marries Grammy Winner Coco Jones

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close