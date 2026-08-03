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Sauce Gardner Settling In and Setting the Standard at Colts Camp

Sauce Gardner Settling In and Setting the Standard at Colts Camp | Interview

Leadership is also on his radar. Though he's never worn the captain's "C," Gardner sees it in his future. "I'm always gonna be a leader, somebody that people follow. At some point, that's something I want to do."

Published on August 2, 2026
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NFL: JUL 29 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Sauce Gardner Settling In and Setting the Standard at Colts Camp | Interview

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner joined the Fan Morning Show live from training camp in Westfield, and his message was clear: he feels at home, and his expectations have never been higher.

Gardner arrived in Indianapolis via a mid-season trade last year, forcing him to learn on the fly. This offseason has been different. “Things a lot slower,” he said. “We all learned together instead of getting traded mid-season and then scrambling to get acclimated. It’s much easier this go-around.”

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Alongside Charvarius “Mooney” Ward, Gardner believes the Colts have something special on the outside.

“We’re the best duo in the world,” he said. “We hold each other accountable. We hold each other to a high standard because we know what we could do.”

After earning a reputation that keeps quarterbacks away, Gardner wants the ball coming his direction. He spent the offseason on ball drills with one goal in mind. “I want to get a few picks,” he said.

Leadership is also on his radar. Though he’s never worn the captain’s “C,” Gardner sees it in his future. “

I’m always gonna be a leader, somebody that people follow. At some point, that’s something I want to do.”

He’s especially glad to reunite with teammate and longtime friend Alec Pierce, whom he’s known since college. “I can’t wait for you to get out here,” Gardner told Pierce. “You’re gonna get your All-Pro, your Pro Bowl. You’re gonna get it all.”

Off the field, Gardner is finding his footing in Indianapolis, naming Harry & Izzy’s as his favorite spot in town.

New uniform, same mindset.

“It’s a certain standard I already hold myself to,” Gardner said. “That’s what I’m working for anyway—to be the best teammate and best player I could be.”

Sauce Gardner Settling In and Setting the Standard at Colts Camp | Interview was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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