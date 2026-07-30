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Cathy Hughes On Her Keys To Success: Faith & Black Women

Cathy Hughes Reflects on Her Key to D.C., Faith, and a Rallying Call for Black Women

Cathy Hughes Urban One founder talks with Karen Vaughn about her key to Washington, D.C., faith, and a powerful message for Black women navigating career change

Published on July 30, 2026
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Cathy Hughes Reflects on Her Key to D.C., Faith, and a Rallying Call for Black Women

A smiling older woman holding an award plaque, surrounded by a group of people.
Source: Mion Edwards/ @mionsade / Mion Edwards/ @mionsade

In a heartfelt conversation on 106.7 WTLC, Karen Vaughn sat down with Cathy Hughes Urban One founder and chairperson to discuss her latest honor, her faith, and her charge to Black women across the country.

An Honor Reserved for Few

Mayor Muriel Bowser presented Hughes with the key to Washington, D.C.—a rare recognition.

  • Only six keys were given in two decades of Bowser’s leadership.
  • Hughes is the only woman among the recipients.
  • She credits the honor to Urban One’s 1,000-plus employees, calling herself the “shepherd” rather than a solo achiever.

“Every one of you has a little position on this key,” she shared, emphasizing the collective effort behind her 45-year journey.

Faith at the Foundation

Hughes has never hidden her spirituality. She opens meetings—and airwaves—with prayer.

  • She believes God grants both the vision and the power to execute it.
  • Early critics questioned her public prayers; today, listeners thank her for them.
  • “I’m not religious. I’m spiritual,” she noted.

A Message for Black Women

As Cathy Hughes Urban One leadership continues to shape the industry, Hughes turned her attention to the more than 600,000 Black women affected by federal job cuts and DEI rollbacks.

Her advice was direct:

  • Support one another. “All we have is each other and God.”
  • Build alternative revenue streams. Turn your skills into income.
  • Become your own boss. When God closes a door, climb through the window.

The wisdom of Cathy Hughes Urban One remains clear: resilience grows stronger when Black women stand arm in arm.

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