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Kamala Harris Shares 5 Things She Says Are Worth Every Penny

Kamala Harris is going viral after sharing five things she believes are worth spending money on, from supporting small businesses to investing in an HBCU education.

Published on July 31, 2026
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Kamala Harris Shares 5 Things She Says Are Worth Every Penny

WNBA: JUL 10 Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks
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Kamala Harris worth the money is the latest social media trend getting people talking. In a viral video, the former vice president shared five purchases and investments she believes deliver lasting value—not just for individuals, but for entire communities.

Her list blends practical household staples with meaningful ways to invest in education and civic engagement, sparking conversations across social media.

1. An HBCU Education

2026 HBCU Swingman Classic presented by USA Baseball
Source: Rob Tringali / Getty

At the top of Harris’ list is an education from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

A graduate of Howard University, Harris has long credited her alma mater with shaping her leadership, confidence, and lifelong network.

2. A Cast Iron Skillet

Black cast iron cookware including a skillet, Dutch oven, and baking dish on a wooden board against a white background.
Source: CookLife / Courtesy of Brand

Next came a kitchen essential.

Harris said a quality cast iron skillet is worth the investment because of its durability and versatility. With proper care, it can last for generations.

3. Good Spices

A gift box containing various spice jars from the Savory Spice brand.
Source: NA, savoryspiceshop.com / na

The Kamala Harris worth the money list also included good spices.

Rather than settling for bland meals, she encouraged people to invest in flavorful ingredients that elevate everyday cooking.

4. Supporting Local Political Campaigns

Holding political campaign buttons
Source: Thinkstock Images / Getty

Harris emphasized that donating to local races can make a meaningful difference.

She noted that grassroots campaigns often have a direct impact on neighborhoods and communities.

5. Shopping Small

Young black woman shopping for groceries in a store during the day
Source: South_agency / Getty

Rounding out the list, Harris encouraged consumers to support local businesses—even if it means paying a dollar more.

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She suggested those purchases help strengthen neighborhoods and keep small businesses thriving.

More Than a Shopping List

The Kamala Harris worth the money trend isn’t simply about spending—it’s about investing with intention.

Whether it’s education, cooking, civic engagement, or supporting local entrepreneurs, Harris’ message encourages people to think beyond price tags and consider the long-term value of where they put their money.

From the kitchen to the community, her list is prompting many to rethink what “worth every penny” really means.

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