Kamala Harris Shares 5 Things She Says Are Worth Every Penny

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Kamala Harris worth the money is the latest social media trend getting people talking. In a viral video, the former vice president shared five purchases and investments she believes deliver lasting value—not just for individuals, but for entire communities.

Her list blends practical household staples with meaningful ways to invest in education and civic engagement, sparking conversations across social media.

1. An HBCU Education

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At the top of Harris’ list is an education from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).

A graduate of Howard University, Harris has long credited her alma mater with shaping her leadership, confidence, and lifelong network.