Kamala Harris Shares 5 Things She Says Are Worth Every Penny
Kamala Harris Shares 5 Things She Says Are Worth Every Penny
Kamala Harris worth the money is the latest social media trend getting people talking. In a viral video, the former vice president shared five purchases and investments she believes deliver lasting value—not just for individuals, but for entire communities.
Her list blends practical household staples with meaningful ways to invest in education and civic engagement, sparking conversations across social media.
1. An HBCU Education
At the top of Harris’ list is an education from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).
A graduate of Howard University, Harris has long credited her alma mater with shaping her leadership, confidence, and lifelong network.
2. A Cast Iron Skillet
Next came a kitchen essential.
Harris said a quality cast iron skillet is worth the investment because of its durability and versatility. With proper care, it can last for generations.
3. Good Spices
The Kamala Harris worth the money list also included good spices.
Rather than settling for bland meals, she encouraged people to invest in flavorful ingredients that elevate everyday cooking.
4. Supporting Local Political Campaigns
Harris emphasized that donating to local races can make a meaningful difference.
She noted that grassroots campaigns often have a direct impact on neighborhoods and communities.
5. Shopping Small
Rounding out the list, Harris encouraged consumers to support local businesses—even if it means paying a dollar more.
She suggested those purchases help strengthen neighborhoods and keep small businesses thriving.
More Than a Shopping List
The Kamala Harris worth the money trend isn’t simply about spending—it’s about investing with intention.
Whether it’s education, cooking, civic engagement, or supporting local entrepreneurs, Harris’ message encourages people to think beyond price tags and consider the long-term value of where they put their money.
From the kitchen to the community, her list is prompting many to rethink what “worth every penny” really means.
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