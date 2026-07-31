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Powerhouse singer, actress, and talk show host Jennifer Hudson has accomplished many things in her career and she can now add Dino Island reporter to her resume. The multi-hyphenate entertainer is jumping into the animated lane with her role as Lilian Ledes in the new ‘Paw Patrol: The Dino’ movie.

“It is beyond a dream to be apart of the ‘Paw Patrol’ universe,” says Hudson in an exclusive featurette from the making of the film. As a mom of two, Paw Patrol is a staple in my household. J Hud joins the ranks of Black ‘Paw Patrol’ characters like Taraji P. Henson (who played the mad woman Victoria Vance), Marsai Martin (Liberty), Yara Shahidi and more who’ve lended their voices to the popular kid’s series.

Hudson shared a character poster of Ledes on social media with the caption, “A reporter that’s ready for anything. 🎤 Welcome to Dino Island, @iamjhud! 🐾🌋 Get your tickets for #PAWPatrolMovie now!”

As a mom of two, I am familiar with the Paw Patrol franchise. And as a boy mom, I’m excited for the new adventure. ‘Paw Patrol” The Dino Movie’ finds the pup gang on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. With the help of a pup named Rex, who has been stranded on the island, the paw patrol must save the island after the antagonist Mayor Humdinger causes a dormant volcano to erupt.

Catch ‘Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie’ when it hits theatres August 14, 2026.

Go Behind The Scenes Of Jennifer Hudson’s ‘Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie’ Character was originally published on hellobeautiful.com