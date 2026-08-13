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Paul Pierce Battles Hefty Child Support Demands

Paul Pierce Pushes Back Against Nearly $30K Monthly Child Support Request

Paul Pierce is opposing a nearly $30,000 monthly child support request from ex-partner Princess Santiago, proposing $4,145 per month as their custody case continues.

Published on August 13, 2026
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Paul Pierce Pushes Back Against Nearly $30K Monthly Child Support Request

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Paul Pierce child support proceedings are drawing attention after the NBA Hall of Famer opposed his ex-partner Princess Santiago’s request for nearly $30,000 per month for their infant son, King Rafael Santiago Pierce.

According to court documents, Santiago is seeking $29,811 in monthly support. Pierce has proposed paying $4,145 per month instead, arguing that his current financial situation is significantly different from what he earned during his NBA career.

Pierce Says His Income Has Changed

The Paul Pierce child support dispute centers heavily on the former NBA star’s present-day finances.

Santiago reportedly cited Pierce’s estimated $200 million in career NBA earnings and endorsements. Pierce, however, says his 2025 income was approximately $1.5 million and argues that another significant reduction is coming when residual payments from his former television deal end in September.

Pierce also noted in his filing that Santiago earns more than $400,000 annually.

Existing Support Obligations

Pierce says he already pays approximately $44,000 each month in family support obligations.

According to the filing, that includes $24,000 in child support for four other children and another $20,000 in monthly spousal support.

The financial disagreement is only one part of the case.

Santiago is also seeking sole custody of their son, approximately $100,000 in legal fees and about $19,000 in pregnancy-related expenses. Pierce is requesting joint legal and physical custody.

No Final Decision Yet

The Paul Pierce child support case also includes disagreements over his personal life. Pierce disputed allegations concerning his lifestyle, describing his home life as quiet and stable. He has also accused Santiago of harassing him through text messages.

For now, these remain competing claims presented as part of an ongoing legal dispute.

A judge has not issued a final ruling determining the amount of child support or the custody arrangement.

Until that happens, the nearly $30,000 figure is a request—not an amount Pierce has been ordered to pay.

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