Listen Live
Close
Trending
What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home Read Full Story →
Local

Stephanie White: ‘Everybody Else Can Go to Hell’

Stephanie White: ‘Everybody Else Can Go to Hell’

White said her approach as a coach is built around love, grace, humility and integrity.

Published on August 12, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WNBA: AUG 08 Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White addressed criticism surrounding her team Tuesday, including questions about her support for Sophie Cunningham.

White opened her pregame media availability by responding to criticism over Cunningham’s recent on-court collision with DiJonai Carrington.

White said she did not see the play clearly in real time, but took issue with anyone suggesting she does not support her players.

“I take personally any suggestions that I don’t always have my players’ backs. I ride with them 10 toes down all the time. All the time.”

White also pushed back on the attention surrounding the controversy, saying it has taken focus away from how the Fever are playing.

“It’s a shame that we can’t have an opportunity to talk about what great basketball they’re playing. Because they are f—ing playing.”

White said her approach as a coach is built around love, grace, humility and integrity. She also acknowledged that she does not get every decision right.

She then addressed what she described as the hate and divisiveness surrounding the league.

“The hate, the fear-mongering, the divisiveness, the stuff that’s trying to hijack our league will not win. It won’t win.”

White said she believes her team is united and will not allow outside criticism to divide it.

“Every day these women put their ass on the line. Every day.”

She finished with a blunt message to her critics.

“When they go low, we go high. Love will win. Grace will win. Humility will win. And kindness will win. I stand by them. I will always stand by them. Everybody else can go to hell.”

Stephanie White: ‘Everybody Else Can Go to Hell’ was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Trending
9 Items

Trending

Celebrity Kids  |  lexdirects

Classroom Cuties! Teyana Taylor, Drew Sidora & More Send Their Celebrity Seeds Back To School For 2026

Comments
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

IFD Conducts 29 Water Rescues in 24 Hours as Flooding Grips Rocky Ripple, Ravenswood

Comments
Trending

Trending

Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

What To Do If Floodwater Gets Into Your Home

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

More Rain Keeps Flooding Threat in Indiana This Weekend

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

DPW Strongly Advises Residents in Ravenswood, Rocky Ripple to Evacuate

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Clark’s 29, Mitchell’s 23 Put Fever Past Wings

Comments
2 Items
Movies  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

D23: ‘X-Men’ Cast Announced, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ & ‘VisionQuest’ Get New Trailers

Comments
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

New Castle Begins Flood Damage Assessment

Comments
16:35
Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

Pandemonium, Partying & Plenty Of Laughs: ‘The Black Watch’ Reviews Kevin Hart’s Miami Mayhem-Filled ‘72 Hours’

Comments
16 Items
Sports  |  Davonta Herring

‘I’m Back’: 15 Athletes Who Came Out Of Retirement

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close