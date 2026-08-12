Source: FOX 32 Chicago / FOX 32 Chicago

PORTAGE, Ind — One person was killed in a home explosion Tuesday in Portage as severe storms moved through the area.

Police say the cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Officials have not said the blast was caused by the storms, but they are looking into whether storm damage may have contributed.

Workers are still at the scene as they search through what remains of the home. The explosion happened near Harrison and Jefferson streets, where debris was scattered across the area and onto a neighbor’s property.

People who live in the neighborhood described a chaotic scene after the explosion. Some said they smelled gas and saw debris thrown into nearby yards.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died or reported any other injuries. The area remains closed while investigators work to determine what caused the explosion.

One Dead After Portage Home Explodes was originally published on wibc.com