Love, Loss & Lewis: Hamilton Stands By Kim Kardashian During Difficult Days

Lewis Hamilton is giving fans another look into his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Source: TheStewartofNY / Kym Illman

As we previously reported, Kim officially hard-launched the relationship on June 1 with an Instagram carousel. The carousel included a hilarious clip of Lewis capturing the moment she nearly fell off her bike during a couple’s ride through New York City—audible scream and all—captioned simply “lately.”

The Formula One champion most recently shared an intimate Instagram carousel featuring sweet moments with Kardashian, captioning the post, “hold your people close.” The latest photos offered a more personal glimpse into their romance as they continue sharing life together publicly.

Fans quickly filled the comments with reactions.

“One user wrote, “Kim really did say she can make anything come back. WE ARE SO BACK!”

Another added, “Hard Launch, confirmed 💜,” perfectly summing up the excitement surrounding the couple finally going public with their romance.”

The heartfelt post comes during an emotional time for Kardashian and her family. Just days earlier, the reality star announced the passing of her beloved grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, who died at 91 years old.

Kardashian shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram alongside a collection of family photos from over the years. The carousel included childhood memories, recent family photos and a screenshot of a meaningful text message thread with her grandmother.

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“My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin… You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman,” Kardashian wrote. “You gave me my very first job at your store in San Diego and taught me lessons about work ethic, strength, and confidence that I’ve carried with me ever since. You always believed in me, championed me, and were my safe place.”

She ended the touching tribute with a message that perfectly captured MJ’s playful personality, writing, “I know you are up in heaven, looking at all of our Instagram posts of you from your sneaky finsta account you would always use lol.”

The post came at an emotional time for Kardashian and her family. With her grandmother’s passing still fresh, Hamilton’s message about holding loved ones close hit a little differently and showed fans he has been by her side through it all.

Kardashian also gave followers a closer look at that support when she shared highlights from a recent lake getaway with family, friends and Hamilton. Among the vacation photos was what appeared to be one of the couple’s most personal moments yet. In the selfie, Kardashian is all smiles alongside Hamilton and her daughter, Chicago, marking what many fans believe is the first public photo of the racing icon with one of Kardashian’s children.

Since confirming their relationship earlier this summer, Hamilton and Kardashian have been slowly letting followers into their world one post at a time. And judging by the reaction online, fans are enjoying every minute of it.

Love, Loss & Lewis: Hamilton Stands By Kim Kardashian During Difficult Days was originally published on bossip.com