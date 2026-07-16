Shaquille O’Neal Jokes About Marrying a $100 Billion Heiress

Source: Leroy Hamilton for SHAQUILLE’S /AEG / L.A. LIVE – Capra Photography / Leroy Hamilton for SHAQUILLE’S /AEG / L.A. LIVE – Capra Photography

Shaquille O’Neal future wife joke has social media buzzing after the NBA Hall of Famer playfully revealed his “relationship requirements” during a recent interview.

With his trademark humor, Shaq joked that he isn’t looking for someone worth millions—or even billions.

According to him, “$1 billion isn’t enough.”

Looking for a Billionaire Bride?

Shaq jokingly called on wealthy “Arab princesses” from places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, saying he’d be interested in meeting someone with a net worth exceeding $100 billion.

His reason?

He laughed that someone with that level of wealth certainly wouldn’t be interested in him for his money, eliminating any concerns about gold diggers.

The Shaquille O’Neal future wife joke only became funnier as the conversation continued.

Who’s Buying the Yacht?

When asked how a relationship with a centi-billionaire might work, Shaq insisted he’d still want to pay the mortgage on the family home.

But he admitted there was one expense he’d happily leave to his hypothetical billionaire wife.

With a smile, he joked that she’d be the perfect person to purchase the enormous yacht waiting for them in Monaco.

It was classic Shaq—equal parts confidence, comedy, and larger-than-life storytelling.

Still Old School at Heart

Behind the laughs, Shaq also shared a more serious perspective on relationships.

He explained that regardless of how much money a woman earns, he still believes in being a provider. In his view, financial success doesn’t change traditional values or determine masculinity.

The Shaquille O’Neal future wife joke may have been all in good fun, but it also offered a glimpse into how the four-time NBA champion approaches relationships.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Fans know Shaq has never been shy about mixing humor with honesty, and this conversation was no exception. While the search for a $100 billion bride may not be real, his ability to make people laugh certainly is.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Tyriq Withers’ Motivational Message Has Fans Ready to “Lock In”

NAACP Launches Historic $20 Million Campaign to Mobilize Black Voters

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before