Tyriq Withers’ Motivational Message Has Fans Ready to “Lock In”

Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

Tyriq Withers motivational message is reminding people everywhere to believe in themselves and embrace every opportunity life brings. The actor recently delivered an energetic pep talk that has quickly resonated with fans, encouraging everyone to stay focused, know their worth, and refuse to let anyone define their value.

Withers’ message was simple but powerful.

“Just know in life, three things are certain: Death, taxes, and you always gonna be slaying! So I need you to lock in! Don’t let them tell you you are not enough! That’s why right now is called the present, because it’s a gift. So lock in!”

A Message of Confidence

The Tyriq Withers motivational message centered on self-belief and living with intention.

Rather than dwelling on doubt or outside opinions, Withers encouraged people to focus on the gift of today and move forward with confidence. His enthusiastic delivery and authentic personality quickly made the moment a favorite across social media.

Faith at the Center

Withers also opened up about his personal life when asked whether he was single.

His response drew applause from the audience: “Yes, I am single, but I’m never alone because I am a man of God.”

The answer reflected the faith that continues to guide both his personal life and his growing career.

Energy That Lights Up the Room

Beyond his inspiring words, Withers showcased the charisma that has made him a rising star.

His high-energy dance through the show’s famous “spirit tunnel” featured an improvised “dolphin” move that had the audience laughing and cheering.

He even joked that if acting hadn’t worked out, he’d happily become a professional hype man whose job would be lifting people’s spirits and boosting morale.

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The Tyriq Withers motivational message proves that encouragement doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes all it takes is someone reminding you to “lock in,” trust your purpose, and remember that you are enough exactly as you are.

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