Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Her Travel Rules — And Her Packing Strategy Is Not for Minimalists

Source: Itaysha Jordan / Itaysha Jordan/ Essene Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross travel tips might have you rethinking everything from what’s in your suitcase to how you prepare for your next solo adventure. The actress and avid traveler recently shared some of her non-negotiable rules for staying healthy, stylish, and confident while seeing the world.

And apparently, she’s packing for “beauty and disaster.” Honestly, that sounds prepared to me!

Hygiene Comes First

Ross doesn’t play about travel germs. She recommends masking on airplanes and in public bathrooms, keeping hand sanitizer nearby, and taking a hot shower as soon as you arrive at your destination.

Her goal is simple: don’t let getting sick ruin the vacation you spent months planning.

Her B.I.A. Packing Method

The Tracee Ellis Ross travel tips include a packing philosophy she calls B.I.A.—”Bring It All.”

Ross checks luggage but also packs a carry-on containing enough essentials to survive for a week if her checked bag decides to take its own vacation.

One place she saves room? Underwear. Ross says she travels with just two pairs and washes them while traveling. Now THAT might require a little more convincing!

Want to Travel Solo? Start Small

For women nervous about traveling alone, Ross recommends building confidence gradually.

Start with dinner by yourself on a weeknight around 5:30 p.m. Once that feels comfortable, level up to a solo Saturday-night dinner during prime time. Then, when you’re ready, take the trip.

It’s one of the best Tracee Ellis Ross travel tips because solo travel confidence doesn’t have to happen overnight.

Ready to Put Those Travel Tips to Work?

If all this travel talk has you ready to pack a bag—but you’d rather vacation with a whole crew—come sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise 2026, October 26 through November 1 aboard Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady.

We’re talking music, entertainment, parties, beautiful destinations, and plenty of grown-folks fun at sea.

So practice that B.I.A. packing strategy, grab your travel bestie—or come make new ones—and book your cabin at ov2026.com.

See you on the ship!

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