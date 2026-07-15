Listen Live
Close
Sports

Elite 2027 WR Monshun Sales Challenges Sauce Gardner To 1v1

Local Elite 2027 WR Monshun Sales Challenges Sauce Gardner To 1-on-1

When Gardner opened the floor for questions, Sales didn't hesitate. "Can we 1-on-1?" Gardner, clearly amused, asked Sales who exactly he was coming to see.

Published on July 15, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wine & Dine Wednesday event poster with "The Black Out Edition" text, hosted by Karen Vaughn with music by DJ King on July 15, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 475 Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis.
Two images of a young Black man in sports uniforms, one in a green jersey and one in a blue jersey, both with expressive facial expressions.
Source:

Local Elite 2027 WR Monshun Sales Challenges Sauce Gardner To 1-on-1

Confidence isn’t something Lawrence North wide receiver Monshun Sales is lacking. The five-star recruit proved it in front of one of the NFL’s best when Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner stopped by Lawrence North High School practice for a Q-Collar collaboration event.

When Gardner opened the floor for questions, Sales didn’t hesitate. “Can we 1-on-1?” he called out from the back of the group. Gardner, clearly amused, asked Sales who exactly he was coming to see. Sales’ answer left no room for doubt: “I’m coming to see you!” His teammates swarmed around the two, cheering him on as the moment played out.

Lawrence North head coach Patrick Mallory didn’t miss the chance to back his player up, telling Gardner that Sales is the No. 1 player in the country. The Colts later shared the exchange on their X account, and it didn’t take long to make the rounds.

The hype isn’t just talk. According to 247Sports, Sales sits at No. 13 overall in the 2027 class and No. 1 among wide receivers, while the other Sports composite has him even higher at No. 7 overall.

As a junior, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound target hauled in 37 catches for 794 yards and nine touchdowns, while also chipping in 56 tackles on defense.

Sales is set to announce his college commitment on July 17, choosing between Alabama, Indiana, Ohio State, and Texas.

Before any of that, though, he and the Wildcats open the season August 21 at home against defending 6A champion Brownsburg.

Local Elite 2027 WR Monshun Sales Challenges Sauce Gardner To 1-on-1 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story assets
Celebrity  |  JC

Tyler Perry rejects settlement pressure in lawsuit

21st Annual Pan African Film Festival - 'Double Header' Closing Night
Celebrity  |  JC

Meagan Good Calls Divorce From DeVon Franklin the ‘Biggest Blessing’

Music  |  Nia Noelle

Pastor Mike Jr. on His One Voyage Cruise Debut, “Suddenly,” and Supporting HBCUs

7 Items
Soccer  |  Martin Berrios

Louis Vuitton Gives The 2026 World Cup Trophy Trunk A Luxurious Upgrade

Trending
8 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

LaMelo Ball’s Car Collection Is Unmatched – Here’s What’s In His Garage

50 Items
Celebrity  |  Shanique Yates

WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Lovelies, 50 Queer Queens We Can’t Stop Crushing On

14 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Buffalo Bills Spark Controversy After Refusing To Honor OJ Simpson In New Stadium

2 Items
Beauty  |  Danielle Canada

Cardi Calls Out Christopher Blake Griffith, Claims 'Light Skin Albino' Is 'Obsessed' With Baby Daddy Stefon Diggs

South Carolina Voters, Civil Rights Groups Call On SCOTUS To Protect Black Voters In Racial Gerrymandering Case
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

NAACP Launches Historic $20 Million Campaign to Mobilize Black Voters

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Alec Pierce Gets Banner Hung Outside Lucas Oil Stadium

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close