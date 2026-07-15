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50 Queer Queens We Can't Stop Crushing On

WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Lovelies, 50 Queer Queens We Can’t Stop Crushing On

Published on July 15, 2026

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Wine & Dine Wednesday event poster with "The Black Out Edition" text, hosted by Karen Vaughn with music by DJ King on July 15, 2026 from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at 475 Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis.
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Women Crush Wednesday is here, and we’re on a mission to highlight 50 of the hottest queer queens gracing our timelines!

Three women in glamorous attire: a woman with wavy brown hair wearing a black one-shoulder top, a woman with braided hair wearing a black suit, and a woman with blonde hair wearing a black leather jacket.
Source: Michael Buckner/ Prince Williams/ JC Olivera



Our sisters at MadameNoire have searched for (and found) some of the hottest queer queens taking up space in the LGBTQIA+ community this week.

Check out who’s topping this week’s WCW list below.

RELATED CONTENT: WCW, Vol. 30: Femme, Stud & Everything In Between — These 50 Queer Queens Are Worthy Of Women Crush Wednesday

1. Porsha Williams

2. Cynthia Erivo

GQ x Men Of The Year
Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

3. Azzi Fudd

4. Brittney Griner

5. Ty Young

6. Kehlani

7. TheARTI$T

8. Mudy

9. Choyce Brown

10. Janae Sims

11. Tinashe

12. Janelle Monáe

13. Willow Smith

14. Megan thee Stallion

15. Big Boss Vette

16. Lakeyah

17. Victoria Monet

18. Jozzy

19. BRE-Z

20. Sasha Lance

21. Ambré

22. Kemi Marie

23. Chelsea

24. Sam

25. Monroe Alise

26. Morgz

27. Liss

28. Jasmin A. Robinson

29. Tia Hogue

30. Shema Love

31. Lena Waithe

32. Sway the Pro

33. Cheryl

34. Kennedy E.

35. Jac’Eil

36. Michelle

37. Timari

38. Ke’Alohilani

39. Kodie Shane

40. Annabella

41. authentic_trapp

42. Aspen Humes

43. Jazzmyne

44. Tyra Blizzard

45. Kia Barnes

46. Coach Dee

47. L. Morgan Lee

48. Natasha Howard

49. still.stai

50. Kari

RELATED CONTENT: Black LGBTQ+ Movies That Changed The Culture Forever

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WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Lovelies, 50 Queer Queens We Can’t Stop Crushing On was originally published on bossip.com

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