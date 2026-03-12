Source: Indiana Black Expo summer Celerbation / Indiana Black Expo summer Celerbation

KEM To Headline 2026 IBE Music Heritage Festival in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The lineup is officially set for one of the biggest nights of the summer during the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration.

Three-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer KEM will headline the 2026 Music Heritage Festival Outdoor Concert in downtown Indianapolis.

Known for timeless hits like “Love Calls,” “I Can’t Stop Loving You,” and “Share My Life,” KEM’s smooth vocals have made him one of the most recognizable voices in modern R&B.

Joining him on the lineup is a mix of rising stars and legendary performers. October London, a South Bend, Indiana native known for his soulful sound and modern take on classic R&B, will take the stage. Southern soul sensation King George, whose music blends old-school Southern soul with contemporary rhythm and blues, will also perform.

Fans will also get a dose of funk nostalgia from legendary band Midnight Star, whose iconic hits like “No Parking (On the Dance Floor)” and “Freak-A-Zoid” helped define the sound of the 1980s.

The Music Heritage Festival Outdoor Concert is one of the signature events of Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration, one of the nation’s largest cultural celebrations honoring African American achievement, culture and community.

The concert takes place Friday, July 17 at 6 PM at the Michael A. Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium on the IU Indianapolis campus. The event will be held rain or shine.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 13.

According to Indiana Black Expo President and CEO Alice Watson, the concert continues to be one of the most anticipated events of the entire Summer Celebration.

“This year’s lineup reflects our commitment to honoring the legacy of our music while showcasing artists who connect with audiences across generations,” Watson said in a statement.

For more information about the festival and tickets, visit the Indiana Black Expo website.

