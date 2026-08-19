Red Carpet Rundown: The Stellar Gospel Music Awards Brought The Praise And The Fashion

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For more than four decades, the Stellar Gospel Music Awards have provided a stage to celebrate gospel music and the artists who keep the genre moving forward. This year was no different.

The 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards took over the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 15 for an evening centered around faith, music, culture, fashion, and community. Appropriately themed “Feels Like Home,” the celebration was hosted by gospel heavyweight Kirk Franklin and brought together everyone from legendary voices to rising stars in the genre.

The Stellar Awards have held an important place in Black music since their founding in 1985. As the longest-running African American gospel music awards show on television, the ceremony has spent more than 40 years giving gospel artists, musicians, songwriters, and other creatives a national platform devoted specifically to their work and contributions.

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards’ Best Fashion Looks

This year’s winners reflected just how expansive gospel music has become. Darrel Walls took home Artist of the Year and Contemporary Male Artist of the Year, while Jonathan McReynolds earned Male Artist of the Year. Lisa Knowles Smith was crowned the Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year, and Vincent Bohanan & SOV scored Album of the Year for Live in New York. Lecrae’s Reconstruction won Rap Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year, while Jekalyn Carr earned Traditional Artist of the Year.

History was also made with the addition of the first HBCU Choir of the Year category, which went to the Fort Valley State University Choir featuring Loren Michelle and Tiffany Boone. Tasha Cobbs Leonard received the prestigious Aretha Franklin Icon Award, while Pastor Mike Jr. earned the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award.

And because praise and style have never been mutually exclusive, the red carpet gave us plenty to talk about, too. Gospel’s finest showed up in bold colors, dramatic silhouettes, shimmering details, and Sunday-best glamour, proving once again that when the gospel community gathers, the fashion deserves its own praise break.

Jump in below to see who fashionably showed up and showed out at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards.