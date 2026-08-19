Two Penn State Fraternities Busted In Cocaine Trafficking Ring

Dmitry Vinogradov

At a time when most universities are preparing for incoming freshman, the first week of classes and an overall fresh start to a new semester, Penn State finds itself in the headlines for much more nefarious reasons that include allegations of drug-trafficking and hazing.

Fourteen people connected to fraternities Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi are being charged in a cocaine-trafficking sting that involves 13 current and/or former students, in addition to one student’s father.

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Reports suggest 24-year-old Agostino Abbatiello of Westbury, New York and 23-year-old Thomas Robinson of Churchill, Pennsylvania were the ring leaders of the operation, both making regular trips between Philadelphia and New York to pick up large quantities of cocaine. The product was then distributed to pledges of both Delta Upsilon and Sigma Chi, some operating under a hazing ploy in order to join the houses, with instructions to cut and package the drugs. Robinson’s father, Paul Robinson, was charged with attempting to conceal evidence with intentions of obstructing the investigation.

More details below, via ABC News:

“Officials said they tracked how the cocaine was allegedly obtained, packaged and sold, saying, ‘Most of the payments were made in cash or via payment apps.’

Abbatiello, 24, the alleged leader of the cocaine-trafficking ring, surrendered Tuesday morning, prosecutors said. He was denied bail at his arraignment.

Abbatiello and Robinson, along with two others, Mohammed Hurabi and Lars Zeepvat, face charges including felony corrupt organizations, conspiracy, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity and related offenses, the attorney general’s office said.

Another person, Robert Zanolla, faces charges of felony conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as related misdemeanors, the office said.

The eight remaining student-age defendants face misdemeanor counts of possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, the office said.”

Although it makes for a rough start to the semester, the school is making efforts to cooperate with authorities and prevent future incidents overall. As Andrea Dowhower, Penn State Vice President for Student Affairs, said in a statement, “Criminal activity, including hazing, such as this has no place at our institution, and we will cooperate with law enforcement in any way we can. We will continue to enhance our efforts around health and safety and hazing educational efforts for all our organizations.”





Two Penn State Fraternities Busted In Cocaine Trafficking Ring was originally published on blackamericaweb.com