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Man Served Murder Warrant In 2025 Indy Killing

Patton was found shot in the neck inside an East 38th Street apartment on Jan. 15

Published on August 19, 2026
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Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators say a gun case from months after a fatal shooting helped them build a murder case against a man already behind bars.

Kim Williams Jr. is now charged in the January 2025 killing of Jeremy Patton near the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Patton was found shot in the neck inside an East 38th Street apartment on Jan. 15. Police recovered a shell casing but did not find the gun.

According to court documents, surveillance video showed Williams at the apartment that day. A witness also told investigators Williams had a gun and got into an argument.

Williams was arrested in July 2025 in an unrelated gun case. Investigators say ammunition recovered during that arrest was consistent with the casing found where Patton was killed.

Williams denied killing Patton and said he did not have a gun that night.

IMPD served Williams with the murder warrant Monday at the Plainfield Correctional Facility.

Man Served Murder Warrant In 2025 Indy Killing was originally published on wibc.com

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