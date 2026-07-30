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Kanye Says ‘Bully’ Album’s Success Means More Than Past Number 1s: Watch

Kanye West has faced numerous challenges throughout his career. These include self-inflicted controversies such as his Nazi obsessions. However, in 2025, he appears to be on a path to redemption. He is now acknowledging his mental health diagnosis and apologizing for past antisemitic behavior. His recent album, BULLY, has been well-received by fans. Ye expressed gratitude for their support. He also noted that its success holds special significance due to his mental health journey. Despite doubts about his new work, Kanye continues to garner strong support from fans. This is evidenced by the success of his recent projects and upcoming shows. Source: https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/1003732-kanye-west-bully-success-meaningful