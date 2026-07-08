Listen Live
Close
The Fix

Trailblazing Leader: Latriece Watkins Heads Sam's Club

Latriece Watkins Makes History as the First Black Woman to Lead Sam’s Club

Latriece Watkins makes history as the first African American woman to serve as CEO of Sam's Club, bringing nearly 30 years of leadership experience within Walmart Inc.

Published on July 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Latriece Watkins Makes History as the First Black Woman to Lead Sam’s Club

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Latriece Watkins Sam’s Club CEO marks a historic milestone in corporate America. As of February 1, 2026, Watkins officially became the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sam’s Club, making history as the first African American woman to lead Walmart Inc.’s membership warehouse division.

Her appointment represents more than a career achievement—it’s a powerful example of leadership, perseverance, and breaking barriers at one of the world’s largest retailers.

Nearly Three Decades of Leadership

Watkins’ journey with Walmart began nearly 30 years ago when she joined the company as a real estate intern in 1997.

Over the years, she steadily climbed the corporate ladder, taking on increasingly significant leadership roles. Before becoming CEO, she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer for Walmart U.S., overseeing merchandise strategies that generated hundreds of billions of dollars in annual sales.

Her rise through the organization reflects a career built on experience, strategic thinking, and operational excellence.

Education and Accomplishments

The Latriece Watkins Sam’s Club CEO story also highlights the importance of education and preparation.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Spelman College in 1996 before obtaining her Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law. Her impressive career has also earned her recognition on Fortune’s prestigious list of the Most Powerful Women in Business.

Today, Watkins oversees a business segment generating approximately $96 billion in annual revenue, placing her among the most influential executives in retail.

A Milestone Worth Celebrating

Representation matters, especially in executive leadership.

Watkins’ appointment sends a powerful message to aspiring professionals that long-term dedication, continuous learning, and strong leadership can open doors to historic opportunities.

As Latriece Watkins Sam’s Club CEO begins this new chapter, many will be watching to see how her vision shapes the future of one of the nation’s leading membership warehouse retailers—and inspires the next generation of business leaders along the way.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

T.I. Says Kill the King Is About Letting Go of Ego and Embracing a New Chapter

Chris Brown Says He’s Done Trying to Win Public Approval

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You

Related Tags

America Latriece Watkins Latriece Watkins Sam's Club sams club Spelman College Walmart Inc.

More from 106.7 WTLC

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Recent
Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Latriece Watkins Makes History as the First Black Woman to Lead Sam’s Club

T.I.'s "Kill The King" Private Album Listening Event
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

T.I. Says Kill the King Is About Letting Go of Ego and Embracing a New Chapter

Louis Vuitton - Paris Men's Fashion Week FW2026 - Front Row
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Chris Brown Says He’s Done Trying to Win Public Approval

13 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Charles Barkley Skipped Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding Because He Thought It’d Be A “Crap Show”

11 Items
Entertainment  |  Sammy Approved

What's Black On Netflix In July: Here's Everything You Need To Add To Your Watchlist

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Southport Chief Enters Sheriff’s Race

Local  |  Staff

IMPD Officer, Other Driver Not Injured After Downtown Crash

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

$10 Million Grant Will Transform Indianapolis Park

12 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

10 Best BBQ Songs of All Time, Ranked

Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Rain and Warmer Temperatures Supposed to Move into Indiana Soon

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close