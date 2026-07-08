Latriece Watkins Makes History as the First Black Woman to Lead Sam’s Club

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Latriece Watkins Sam’s Club CEO marks a historic milestone in corporate America. As of February 1, 2026, Watkins officially became the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sam’s Club, making history as the first African American woman to lead Walmart Inc.’s membership warehouse division.

Her appointment represents more than a career achievement—it’s a powerful example of leadership, perseverance, and breaking barriers at one of the world’s largest retailers.

Nearly Three Decades of Leadership

Watkins’ journey with Walmart began nearly 30 years ago when she joined the company as a real estate intern in 1997.

Over the years, she steadily climbed the corporate ladder, taking on increasingly significant leadership roles. Before becoming CEO, she served as Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer for Walmart U.S., overseeing merchandise strategies that generated hundreds of billions of dollars in annual sales.

Her rise through the organization reflects a career built on experience, strategic thinking, and operational excellence.

Education and Accomplishments

The Latriece Watkins Sam’s Club CEO story also highlights the importance of education and preparation.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Spelman College in 1996 before obtaining her Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law. Her impressive career has also earned her recognition on Fortune’s prestigious list of the Most Powerful Women in Business.

Today, Watkins oversees a business segment generating approximately $96 billion in annual revenue, placing her among the most influential executives in retail.

A Milestone Worth Celebrating

Representation matters, especially in executive leadership.

Watkins’ appointment sends a powerful message to aspiring professionals that long-term dedication, continuous learning, and strong leadership can open doors to historic opportunities.

As Latriece Watkins Sam’s Club CEO begins this new chapter, many will be watching to see how her vision shapes the future of one of the nation’s leading membership warehouse retailers—and inspires the next generation of business leaders along the way.

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

T.I. Says Kill the King Is About Letting Go of Ego and Embracing a New Chapter

Chris Brown Says He’s Done Trying to Win Public Approval

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You