Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Nas Gets BMI Icon Award As His Biggest Year In Recent Memory Keeps Rolling

Nas will be honored with the BMI Icon Award at the 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Los Angeles on August 26. Recognized as one of rap’s greatest storytellers, Nas joins an elite group of recipients including Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne. The private ceremony will also celebrate the songwriters, producers, and publishers behind the year’s most-performed R&B/Hip-Hop songs. Nas’ legacy in shaping the sound of Hip-Hop and his cultural influence are highlighted by BMI VP Catherine Brewton. The award adds to Nas’ impressive achievements, including a GRAMMY win and induction of his album “Illmatic” into the Library of Congress National Recording Registry. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/nas-gets-bmi-icon-award-as-his-biggest-year-in-recent-memory-keeps-rolling/



