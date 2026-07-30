Listen Live
Close
Music

Nas Gets BMI Icon Award and Cultural Recognition

Nas Gets BMI Icon Award As His Biggest Year In Recent Memory Keeps Rolling

Published on July 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pick the Playlist
Nas
Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Nas Gets BMI Icon Award As His Biggest Year In Recent Memory Keeps Rolling

Nas will be honored with the BMI Icon Award at the 2026 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards in Los Angeles on August 26. Recognized as one of rap’s greatest storytellers, Nas joins an elite group of recipients including Snoop Dogg and Lil Wayne. The private ceremony will also celebrate the songwriters, producers, and publishers behind the year’s most-performed R&B/Hip-Hop songs. Nas’ legacy in shaping the sound of Hip-Hop and his cultural influence are highlighted by BMI VP Catherine Brewton. The award adds to Nas’ impressive achievements, including a GRAMMY win and induction of his album “Illmatic” into the Library of Congress National Recording Registry. Source: https://allhiphop.com/news/nas-gets-bmi-icon-award-as-his-biggest-year-in-recent-memory-keeps-rolling/

More from 106.7 WTLC

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Recent
The Royalty Tour: Nas & Mary J. Blige
Music  |  JC

Nas Gets BMI Icon Award As His Biggest Year In Recent Memory Keeps Rolling

Comments
Kanye West in GQ May 2020
Music  |  JC

Kanye Says ‘Bully’ Album’s Success Means More Than Past Number 1s: Watch

Comments
A smiling older woman holding an award plaque, surrounded by a group of people.
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Cathy Hughes Reflects on Her Key to D.C., Faith, and a Rallying Call for Black Women

Comments
14 Items
Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Shaquille O'Neal Defends LeBron James Against 'Ring Chaser' Critics After 76ers Move

Comments
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Woman Charged with Fatally Stabbing Father, Cutting Heart Out

Comments
16 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

15 Underrated Black Movies You Forgot Existed

Comments
News  |  Weso

Azealia Banks Calls ASAP Rocky "Worst Rapper Of All Time"

Comments
Beauty  |  Keyaira Boone

The Black Beauty Roster Beauty Show Brings Out The Biggest Names In Beauty

Comments
Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Dr. Anthony Fauci Pleads The Fifth During Senate Hearing Over COVID-19 Response

Comments
3 Items
Books  |  Shannon Dawson

8 Black Fantasy Books To Read After ‘Children Of Blood And Bone’

Comments

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close