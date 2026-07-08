Chris Brown Says He’s Done Trying to Win Public Approval

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is no longer something the R&B superstar says he’s chasing. Instead of trying to convince critics who he is, Brown says he’s focused on living authentically, creating music, and showing up for the fans who have stood by him throughout his career.

In recent comments shared through social media and public appearances, Brown made it clear that he’s no longer interested in proving his character to the world.

Choosing Actions Over Approval

One of Brown’s strongest statements centered on how he wants to be perceived.

“I don’t care to make you believe that I’m a great person or a good person. I’m just going to be one,” he said.

Rather than seeking validation from strangers or critics, Brown explained that he’d rather let his actions speak for themselves. The Chris Brown public approval conversation reflects a shift in his mindset—from chasing acceptance to focusing on personal growth.

Prioritizing the Fans Who Stay

Brown also shared that he no longer feels the need to entertain everyone. Instead, he’s dedicating his energy to the supporters who continue to attend his concerts, stream his music, and celebrate his artistry.

He added that trying to satisfy everyone often comes at the expense of being true to yourself, something he says he’s no longer willing to do.

Reflecting on Career Challenges

Brown acknowledged that many major awards shows and corporate partnerships distanced themselves following his 2009 domestic violence case involving Rihanna. While he recognizes that period changed the trajectory of his career, he says he has made peace with not receiving industry validation.

His comments also come as he responds to criticism surrounding his latest album, BROWN, making it clear that he isn’t trying to win over listeners who were never fans in the first place.

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The Chris Brown public approval discussion highlights a broader message about fame: success isn’t always measured by universal acceptance. For Brown, it now means creating music, embracing authenticity, and focusing on the audience that continues to support his journey.

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