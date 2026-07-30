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Indiana Woman Charged with Fatally Stabbing Father, Cutting Heart Out

According to Porter County court records, Serena Dolnics has been charged with the murder of her father Gregory Dolnics in Valparaiso by stabbing him and then removing his heart.

Published on July 30, 2026
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PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — A 32-year-old woman in northern Indiana is facing multiple charges, including murder, after her father was found fatally stabbed with his heart cut out.

According to Porter County court records, Serena Dolnics was charged with killing her father, Gregory Dolnics, 69, in Valparaiso. Deputies from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office found the victim on Sunday dead inside a home in Valparaiso with multiple stab wounds and his heart removed.

A middle-aged woman with shoulder-length blonde hair and a serious expression, wearing a blue shirt.
Serena Dolnics (Source: Porter County Jail)

A probable cause affidavit stated that deputies were conducting a welfare check at the home where the two lived. A relative had called 911, saying they were unable to reach the victim by phone.

After deputies forced their way into the home, they found a man’s body on the floor with multiple stab wounds to his head, neck, arms, and hands. Lying on the man’s stomach was “what appeared to be his heart,” deputies said.

Three knives covered in blood were reportedly found inside the home.

Serena Dolnics was arrested at the scene with blood on her feet and injuries consistent with knife wounds. She was charged with murder on Tuesday and remains jailed without bond.

Indiana Woman Charged with Fatally Stabbing Father, Cutting Heart Out was originally published on wibc.com

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