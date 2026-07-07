Gracie’s Corner Makes Disney Debut While Creators Keep Full Ownership of Beloved Brand

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is being celebrated as a major milestone for independent creators and Black-owned children’s media. The popular educational series has officially joined the Disney+ and Disney Junior lineup while its creators maintain full control of the brand they built.

Founded in 2020 by university professors Javoris Hollingsworth and Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, the animated series has grown from a digital favorite into a global phenomenon.

A Historic Partnership Without Giving Up Ownership

The series made its Disney debut on June 15, 2026, bringing 68 shorts and seven themed compilations to Disney+ and Disney Junior. Additional episodes and new content are expected throughout the year.

What makes this partnership especially significant is that the Hollingsworth family continues to own 100% of the Gracie’s Corner brand. Unlike many traditional entertainment deals where creators give up control during expansion, the family will maintain authority over the franchise’s future, merchandise, and overall direction.

The Gracie’s Corner Disney deal ownership agreement also includes plans for new original programming developed through the partnership, allowing the series to grow while preserving its original mission.

Building a New Model for Children’s Media

Gracie’s Corner has become a standout success by combining early education with music, culture, and representation. The series features the voice of the creators’ daughter, Graceyn, and has earned billions of views on YouTube from families around the world.

The show will also remain available for free on YouTube, where its community of more than 6 million subscribers can continue watching without a subscription.

Representation Meets Opportunity

The Gracie’s Corner Disney deal ownership story represents more than a streaming agreement—it highlights what is possible when creators protect their vision while expanding their reach.

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By bringing a Black-owned educational brand to one of the world’s largest entertainment platforms without sacrificing ownership, Gracie’s Corner is creating a blueprint for the next generation of storytellers, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

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