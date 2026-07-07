Hunter Biden Rips Trump Greed In Online Rant

After a brief greeting, Hunter Biden began his post strongly: “250 years ago we declared independence from a king who ran the colonies as a family business. In just 18 months the Trumps have made King George look like an amateur,” he wrote.

On Sunday (July 5), as many were no doubt taking it easy after Fourth of July celebrations, Hunter Biden set off more fireworks with a lengthy post on X, formerly Twitter, that scorched President Donald Trump and his family for their unprecedented earnings from deals made by his administration.

The post goes on to list some of the financial agreements made by Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Jr., which include an Air Force drone contract that went public through their golf company and a $24 million contract with a robotics company that Eric is the chair of.



Those were some of the deals that, according to a report from the New York Times, netted Trump and his family $2.4 billion over the first full year of his second term in the White House. Another striking example is the earnings Trump made through cryptocurrency gains with his “Trump coins.”



“For six years they’ve asked Where’s Hunter? What about the laptop? Wrong questions,” Biden wrote in conclusion. “The right one is 250 years old. Does America belong to a family? They’ve given their answer. Long live the King.”

Love 106.7 WTLC? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Reactions to Biden’s missive on social media drew attention and surprise at the detail and its frankness. “Hunter Biden complaining about high-dollar corruption from the consultant sons of prominent politicians wasn’t on my expected check-list for today – or ever, tbh,” wrote Kentucky State University Assistant Professor of Political Science Wilfred Reilly in another post on X, formerly Twitter.

Mehdi Hasan, founder of Zeteo News, also marveled at the post. “Rather good summary of Don Jr’s corruption from Hunter Biden, which is not a sentence I ever imagined typing out even two years ago.”