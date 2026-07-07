Listen Live
Close
Sports

USA Falls to Belgium 4-1 in World Cup Round of 16

The FIFA World Cup run for the United States ended on Monday night.

Published on July 7, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

USA v Belgium: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Alex Grimm / Getty

SEATTLE, WA.–The FIFA World Cup run for the United States ended on Monday night with a 4-1 defeat against Belgium in the Round of 16 at Seattle Stadium.

Belgium took a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute off the foot of Charles De Ketelaere. The United States tied it in the 31st minute when a foul happened outside the box.

Midfielder Malik Tillman kicked the ball into traffic on the ensuing free kick and it deflected off a Belgian defender into net to equalize the match at 1-1.

But it only took two minutes for De Ketelaere to score again and put Belgium back on top 2-1. They had an 11-2 advantage in shots on goal at the half.

On one of those goals, U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese came out of the box to win the ball, but ended up giving it away for an empty-net finish from Hans Vanaken in the 57th minute.

Folarin Balogun ended up playing for the U.S. when he was given a reprieve by FIFA from his red-card suspension.

Belgium added two more goals in the second half.

Belgium moves on to play Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 10th.

USA Falls to Belgium 4-1 in World Cup Round of 16 was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Recent
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live!
12 Items
All News  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Fun Facts You Might Not Know About Lil’ Kim

2 Items
Health  |  Shannon Dawson

In New York City: 10 Things To Know About The Ongoing Outbreak

Politics  |  Joe Jurado

Smithsonian Accused Of ‘Extreme Political Activism’

4 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Hunter Biden Rips Trump Greed In Online Rant

Local  |  John Herrick

Police: 19-Month-Old Boy Dies in Lawrence After Being Found Unresponsive in Retention Pond

5 Items
Celebrity  |  Samjah Iman

The Fashion At Michael Rubin’s White Party Did Not Disappoint

Sports  |  John Herrick

USA Falls to Belgium 4-1 in World Cup Round of 16

Local  |  John Herrick

Former Adams County Deputy Accused of Forging Documents

'Snooze?' Never. SZA Makes Fashion History As Vans’ First Artistic Director
Health  |  JC

SZA Says She Was Formally Diagnosed With Asperger’s And We Have Questions

Four men wearing sunglasses and casual clothing, posing together in a studio setting.
Music  |  JC

Midwest Rap Pioneers Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored with Walk of Fame Star

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close