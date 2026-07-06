Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Midwest Rap Pioneers Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Honored with Walk of Fame Star

Bone Thugs N Harmony will receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. This marks a significant moment for the influential rap group. The honor recognizes their unique sound that changed the rap industry and resonated with fans. Their emotional storytelling and melodic harmonies set them apart from others in the early 90s. Moreover, Bone Thugs N Harmony’s impact on rap music and their ability to blend grief, melody, and rap without losing their edge is highlighted in their journey to receiving this prestigious recognition. Their success expanded the map for Midwest rap. Consequently, it solidified their place as one of the most influential hip hop groups of all time. Source: https://balleralert.com/bone-thugs-n-harmony-hollywood-walk-of-fame-star/