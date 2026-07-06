Karyn Parsons Makes YA Debut with Historical Mystery Blue Beach

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Karyn Parsons Blue Beach introduces readers to a gripping historical mystery that blends suspense with an important chapter of American history. Released on June 9, 2026, the novel marks the young adult fiction debut of Karyn Parsons, best known for playing Hilary Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, the novel is designed for readers ages 12 and older and offers a compelling mix of mystery, history, and social commentary.

A Mystery Set Against History

Set in 1929 Santa Monica, California, the story follows 15-year-old Blue Collins, whose family owns the only beach open to Black residents.

Everything changes when Blue and her friend Ben Clark discover the body of a young white debutante, Dottie Whitehouse, washed ashore. Fearing violent retaliation against their community, they make a split-second decision to move the body to a neighboring whites-only beach.

As suspicion quickly falls on Ben, Blue embarks on a dangerous search for the truth while confronting racism, family secrets, and colorism.

Inspired by a Real Story

One of the most compelling aspects of Karyn Parsons Blue Beach is its connection to real history.

The fictional setting draws inspiration from Bruce’s Beach, the Black-owned beachfront resort that was taken from its owners through eminent domain during the early 20th century. That historical backdrop gives the novel added emotional depth while highlighting an often-overlooked story of resilience and injustice.

A Strong Start to Parsons’ YA Career

Critics have praised the novel for its engaging mystery and rich historical context. Kirkus Reviews awarded the book a starred review, calling it a riveting story of loyalty, betrayal, and racial struggle.

Readers can also enjoy the audiobook edition, narrated by Imani Parks.

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For fans of historical fiction, Karyn Parsons Blue Beach delivers a page-turning mystery while shining a light on an important piece of Black history that continues to resonate today.

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