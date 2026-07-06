Listen Live
Close
The Fix

Karyn Parsons Debuts YA Historical Mystery Novel Blue Beach

Karyn Parsons Makes YA Debut with Historical Mystery Blue Beach

Karyn Parsons' new YA novel Blue Beach blends historical fiction and mystery, inspired by the legacy of Bruce's Beach and set in 1929 Santa Monica.

Published on July 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Karyn Parsons Makes YA Debut with Historical Mystery Blue Beach

2021 Collectorfest Autograph Supershow
Source: Bobby Bank / Getty

Karyn Parsons Blue Beach introduces readers to a gripping historical mystery that blends suspense with an important chapter of American history. Released on June 9, 2026, the novel marks the young adult fiction debut of Karyn Parsons, best known for playing Hilary Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Published by Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, the novel is designed for readers ages 12 and older and offers a compelling mix of mystery, history, and social commentary.

A Mystery Set Against History

Set in 1929 Santa Monica, California, the story follows 15-year-old Blue Collins, whose family owns the only beach open to Black residents.

Everything changes when Blue and her friend Ben Clark discover the body of a young white debutante, Dottie Whitehouse, washed ashore. Fearing violent retaliation against their community, they make a split-second decision to move the body to a neighboring whites-only beach.

As suspicion quickly falls on Ben, Blue embarks on a dangerous search for the truth while confronting racism, family secrets, and colorism.

Inspired by a Real Story

One of the most compelling aspects of Karyn Parsons Blue Beach is its connection to real history.

The fictional setting draws inspiration from Bruce’s Beach, the Black-owned beachfront resort that was taken from its owners through eminent domain during the early 20th century. That historical backdrop gives the novel added emotional depth while highlighting an often-overlooked story of resilience and injustice.

A Strong Start to Parsons’ YA Career

Critics have praised the novel for its engaging mystery and rich historical context. Kirkus Reviews awarded the book a starred review, calling it a riveting story of loyalty, betrayal, and racial struggle.

Readers can also enjoy the audiobook edition, narrated by Imani Parks.

For fans of historical fiction, Karyn Parsons Blue Beach delivers a page-turning mystery while shining a light on an important piece of Black history that continues to resonate today.

LISTEN LIVE | Sunday – Friday 10am – 3pm

RELATED | Stories

Fox to Acquire Roku in $22 Billion Deal, Expanding Its Streaming Reach

Alicia Keys Premieres Girl From Hell’s Kitchen Documentary at Tribeca Festival

The Exhale podcast – Your Body Speaks Before You

Related Tags

Bel-Air Blue Blue Beach Hilary Banks Karyn Parsons Parsons' The Fresh Prince

More from 106.7 WTLC

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Recent
Aerial View of Lively Zoo Park with Fencing and River
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets + Parking Pass: Indianapolis Zoo

Conner Prairie - Step into the story
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Conor Prairie

9 Items
Television  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

Prime Video Drops Release Date For Muhammad Ali Limited Series, ‘The Greatest’

Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Trump’s FIFA Intervention Sparks World Cup Firestorm

Entertainment  |  tonyapendleton

Jonathan Majors’ Star Turn In MAGA-Themed Movie Draws Questions

2021 Collectorfest Autograph Supershow
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Karyn Parsons Makes YA Debut with Historical Mystery Blue Beach

Fox To Purchase Roku For $22 Billion
The Fix  |  Karen Vaughn

Fox to Acquire Roku in $22 Billion Deal, Expanding Its Streaming Reach

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

Big Tigger Announces Break From V-103 Morning Show To Focus On Family And Legal Matters

Athletes  |  D.L. Chandler

Amar'e Stoudemire Considering Becoming A Rabbi

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Kerbi Lynn

Cardi's Curriculum: Bardi Breaks Down Black Americans' Civil Rights Legacy & Its Impact On Hispanic And Caribbean Immigrants

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close