Fox to Acquire Roku in $22 Billion Deal, Expanding Its Streaming Rea

Source: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

Fox Roku acquisition is set to reshape the streaming landscape after Fox Corporation announced plans to purchase Roku in a cash-and-stock deal valued at approximately $22 billion. The agreement combines Fox’s growing digital portfolio—including Tubi, live sports, and news—with one of the world’s most popular streaming platforms.

If approved, the deal is expected to close in early 2027 following shareholder and regulatory approval.

What’s Included in the Deal?

Fox has agreed to pay $160 per share for Roku, bringing together premium content with a platform that reaches more than 100 million households worldwide.

The acquisition gives Fox access to Roku’s streaming devices, smart TV operating system, user interface, and The Roku Channel, significantly expanding its direct relationship with viewers.

What It Means for Roku Users

For now, the Fox Roku acquisition won’t change the viewing experience for current Roku customers.

According to Fox, Roku will continue operating as an open platform, meaning users can still access a wide variety of streaming services through their existing Roku players, smart TVs, and accounts.

Fox also plans to keep Tubi and The Roku Channel as separate services rather than merging them, noting that each platform attracts different audiences and serves distinct viewing habits.

Why This Matters

The deal reflects Fox’s long-term strategy to strengthen its position in the increasingly competitive streaming market.

By combining premium live programming with Roku’s hardware and software ecosystem, Fox gains greater control over content distribution, advertising opportunities, and audience insights across millions of connected households.

The Fox Roku acquisition also signals a broader shift in the media industry, where content companies are increasingly looking to own not only what viewers watch, but also the platforms they use to watch it. If the merger receives final approval, it could become one of the biggest media and streaming deals in recent years.

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