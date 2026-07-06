New Beyonce' Song: Morning Dew (Donk) Released
Beyoncé Surprises Fans With ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ Ahead of ‘B’Day’ 20th Anniversary
Beyoncé Surprises Fans With ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ Ahead of ‘B’Day’ 20th Anniversary
Beyoncé surprised fans with a new track, Morning Dew (Donk), released on the Fourth of July to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her album B’Day. The song, written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, and Darius Dixon, was produced by Beyoncé and Pharrell. The release also marks a 60-day countdown to Beyoncé’s next birthday and the 20th-anniversary reissue of B’Day. Fans were thrilled by the unexpected release of the track, which features new vocals compared to a previously leaked version. Source: https://www.themirror.com/entertainment/music/beyonce-morning-dew-donk-song-1921077
More from 106.7 WTLC