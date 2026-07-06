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New Beyonce' Song: Morning Dew (Donk) Released

Beyoncé Surprises Fans With ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ Ahead of ‘B’Day’ 20th Anniversary

Published on July 5, 2026

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Source: Parkwood Entertainment / Live Nation

Beyoncé Surprises Fans With ‘Morning Dew (Donk)’ Ahead of ‘B’Day’ 20th Anniversary

Beyoncé surprised fans with a new track, Morning Dew (Donk), released on the Fourth of July to commemorate the 20th anniversary of her album B’Day. The song, written by Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, and Darius Dixon, was produced by Beyoncé and Pharrell. The release also marks a 60-day countdown to Beyoncé’s next birthday and the 20th-anniversary reissue of B’Day. Fans were thrilled by the unexpected release of the track, which features new vocals compared to a previously leaked version. Source: https://www.themirror.com/entertainment/music/beyonce-morning-dew-donk-song-1921077

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