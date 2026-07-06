Muhammad Ali Series ‘The Greatest’ Sets Release Date; First Teaser
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JC
Published on
July 5, 2026
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Muhammad Ali Series ‘The Greatest’ Sets Release Date; First Teaser
Amazon Prime Video has released the teaser trailer for “The Greatest,” the first authorized scripted series about boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The series, shot in Toronto, aims to showcase aspects of Ali’s life not covered in documentaries, focusing on the period between his fights. The first season spans from 1960 when Ali, then Cassius Clay, won the gold medal to 1964 when he claimed the heavyweight title. The cast includes Jaalen Best as Ali, Omari Hardwick, Dana Gourrier, and others portraying key figures in Ali’s life. Executive produced by Ali’s widow Lonnie Ali and Michael B. Jordan, “The Greatest” is set to premiere on November 4th. Source: https://www.darkhorizons.com/teaser-muhammad-ali-series-the-greatest/